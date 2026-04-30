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Home Dredging Today Phase 2 of 40 Arpent Canal Wetlands Enhancement underway

Phase 2 of 40 Arpent Canal Wetlands Enhancement underway

Coastal Protection
April 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Construction is now underway on Phase 2 of the 40 Arpent Canal Wetlands Enhancement. This is a major step towards restoring this once thriving marsh, Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) said.

photo courtesy of CPRA

This project is spearheaded by our partners Ducks Unlimited, who secured funding through a strong public/private collaboration, including $300,000 from CPRA through our Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund,” CPRA said.

The main goals of this work:

  • 56,000 feet of earthen terraces,
  • ~745 acres of enhanced marsh habitat,
  • Reduced erosion and saltwater intrusion,
  • Healthier habitat for fish and wildlife.

Working alongside nearby restoration efforts, this project will help rebuild marsh, protect against storms and wave erosion, and support the long-term health of the Central Wetlands, St. Bernard Parish and the City of New Orleans, CPRA concluded.

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