Dredge Port Frederick ready for the next dredging season

July 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

McQuade Marine’s dredge Port Frederick is back in water and operational – after completing her annual maintenance at The Yard Brisbane (TYB) shiprepair facility.

Photo curtesy of the TYB

She came into TYB for periodic maintenance, which included a pressure wash, anti-foul repairs to Aquamaster thrusters, and some minor corrosion repairs. Her hopper was also blasted and painted in readiness for a busy year ahead.

Thanks to the TYB and their top-tier work, the trailing suction hopper dredge has been well prepared for her next dredging season.

Built for precision and adaptability, the 50m Port Frederick is purpose-designed to operate where conventional dredgers can’t—handling shallow-draft work, environmentally sensitive areas, and logistically complex sites.

From regional port maintenance to remote marine infrastructure projects, this vessel leads McQuade Marine’s fleet in both capability and reliability.

