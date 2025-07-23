Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis launches new edition of Creating New Horizons magazine

Dredging
July 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

A brand new edition of Boskalis online magazine Creating New Horizons has just been published and is available on the company website.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

The new issue highlights land reclamation of the island of Gulhifalhu in the Maldives, where Boskalis not only dredged 18 million cubic meters of sand but also contributed to capacity building in the archipelago by sharing knowledge. This enables Maldivians to play an increasingly significant role in the country’s development in the future.

Also in the spotlight are our SMIT Salvage colleagues, who were involved in a lot of firefighting operations on board ships in distress.

There are also inspiring articles about numerous activities Boskalis carried out for the construction of the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, the landing of cables for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, and the specialist work of the colleagues at Boskalis Hirdes EOD Services in detecting and clearing unexploded ordnance at sea, which is crucial for offshore wind farm development.

Furthermore, there is a story about the work in the engine room of the company’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger, Queen of the Netherlands, and about the hybrid-powered diving support vessel BOKA Da Vinci.

