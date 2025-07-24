Back to overview
Cottrell wins Lewes to Rehoboth Canal dredging contract

Dredging
July 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cottrell Contracting of Chesapeake, Virginia, has won a $9.6 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging work in Lewes, Delaware.

Photo courtesy of Cottrell

The project includes maintenance dredging of approximately 90,000 cubic yards of sediment within the Lewes to Rehoboth Canal.

Connecting Delaware and Rehoboth, the 10-mile-long canal was completed in 1918 and is part of the Intracoastal Waterway. Apart from spot dredging, the last time canal was fully dredged was in 2002.

The dredging will take place between the months of October and March to minimize any potential adverse impacts to marine wildlife in this area.

