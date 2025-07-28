Maunalua Bay (HI) dredging kicking off this week

Back to overview
July 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Maintenance dredging and other improvement works are kicking off this week at the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp in Hawai‘i Kai.

Photo courtesy of DLNR

Sand from dredging the boat ramp entrance channel will be reused and placed on adjacent eroded shorelines on both sides of the ramp.

Sheet pile walls, commonly used in harbor construction for erosion control and as support structures, will be installed to contain the reused dredge material and prevent future erosion of the shoreline. Other seawall repairs will also take place.

“We’re excited to get started on this project, which will greatly benefit users who frequent Maunalua Bay and use the ramp regularly,” said DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) Administrator Meghan Statts. “We appreciate the significant community involvement in project planning that helped to optimize ramp access and take effective erosion resistance measures.”

Work on the $6.8 million project, awarded to American Marine Corporation, is kicking off today, July 28. According to DLNR, the project completion is estimated for April 2026.

No closure of the boat ramp or entrance channel are anticipated throughout the duration of the project, though intermittent interruptions may occur.

