Dredger Vox Alexia taking part in a massive infrastructure project in Poland

August 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Van Oord dredger Vox Alexia is dredging the seabed in the Bay of Gdańsk where Poland’s first floating LNG terminal will be built by GAZ-SYSTEM.

Photo courtesy of GAZ-SYSTEM

The dredging, one of the most important stages of the project, has been divided into four phases. The first involves dredging the section of the seabed where the future terminal quay will be built.

In the next phase, work will continue in the immediate vicinity of the planned infrastructure, up to the protective breakwater being constructed by the Maritime Office in Gdynia.

The final two stages will consist of deepening the southern and eastern parts of the offshore construction site.

Photo courtesy of GAZ-SYSTEM

“The commencement of preparatory work at sea is another important step in the implementation of the FSRU Program. Deepening the seabed in the area of the future terminal is not only a prerequisite for the safe maneuvering and mooring of deep-draft vessels, but also the foundation for the efficient operation of the entire infrastructure,” said Sławomir Hinc, President of the Management Board of GAZ-SYSTEM.

Dredged material suitable for reuse will be recycled to replenish the beach in Górki Zachodnie (at Entrance No. 21), the rest of the material will be taken to a special discharge area designated by the Maritime Office in Gdynia.

