EXCLUSIVE: USPA reopens Bystre Canal after dredger explosion

August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Ukrainian State Seaport Authority (USPA) said that they reopened its Bystre Canal at the mouth of the Danube yesterday, which had been closed since a dredger exploded last month.

photo courtesy of USPA

Shipping is permitted for vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 meters, with mandatory pilotage and exclusively during daylight hours,” USPA said.

It also noted that prior to the resumption of traffic, the relevant services, including the Ukrainian Navy, carried out measurements and mine clearance in the area near the emergency dredger.

As we reported earlier, USPA closed the Bystre after a dredger exploded on July 23, without giving an explanation about the blast. Traffic was diverted through the Romanian Sulina channel.

Three crew members died in the explosion, and the others were taken to hospital.

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, local media reports suggest that the dredger likely struck a naval mine. The blast occurred near Vilkovo, a town located along the Danube in the delta region of Odesa.

The dredger belongs to the Delta-Lotsman branch of the state enterprise USPA. The vessel has been reportedly identified as the Ingulskiy, a dredger built by Damen and in service with USPA since 2012.

