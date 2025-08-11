Dredging work in Valenzuela City and Bulacan moves ahead

Back to overview
Dredging
August 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippines’ Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said that dredging works on creeks and waterways in Valenzuela City and Bulacan are non-stop to mitigate flooding in the area.

Photo courtesy of DOTr

Secretary Dizon said that the continuous cleaning and dredging of the Paso de Blas creek in Valenzuela City is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to clean and dredge the 11 waterways in the area to prevent recurrence of the recent flooding at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).  

Dizon and Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian have inspected the cleaning and dredging works by personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), along with the slope protection operations.

The transportation chief also noted the importance of cooperation between the national and local governments, as well as the private sector, to resolve flooding in various areas.

