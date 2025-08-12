Back to overview
Damen introduces Plain Suction Dredger

Dredging
August 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen has just released the latest addition to its portfolio: the Plain Suction Dredger.

photo courtesy of Damen

Designed to pump high volumes of free flowing sand to a spoil field, this compact and efficient dredger is perfect for cleaning ponds, irrigation channels, rivers or flood plains,” Damen said.

“Completely dismountable and operated by just the dredge master – it is a shift in stationary dredging.”

Its low maintenance design features an in-board dredge pump and a high pressure jet water system for the specially designed plain suction head.

The dismountable sand dredger is easily transportable in only three 40’ open top containers and reassembly is practical due to the limited unit weight and the easy coupling system, Damen added.

