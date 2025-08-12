Back to overview
VIDEO: Breakwater repairs at Dunkirk Pier

Breakwater Construction
August 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District’s crews are hard at work on essential improvements to the breakwater at the Dunkirk Pier. This vital structure protects the harbor, supports safe navigation, and preserves the waterfront for future generations, according to USACE.

photo courtesy of USACE

From reinforcing aging infrastructure to enhancing storm resilience, every step of this project plays a role in strengthening the shoreline and supporting the community,” USACE said.

