HIE: More dredging at Dales Voe in Lerwick Harbor

August 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has secured up to £1.175 million ($1.6 million) for an Ultra-Deep-Water Quay in Shetland. This funding is set to support preparatory works, dredging and deepening areas adjacent the quayside and approaches at Dales Voe in Lerwick Harbor to -16 meters.

photo courtesy of lerwick-harbour.co.uk

Commenting the latest news, Lerwick Port Authority Chief Executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “This dredging project is a significant investment in the future capability of Lerwick Harbor and the wider Shetland economy.”

“The support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver infrastructure that will serve the energy industry for decades to come. It gives confidence in the harbor’s role as a gateway for growth, and we are proud to be working together to realize that potential.”

HIE Shetland area manager, Katrina Wiseman, added: “Our investment in this project underlines HIE’s commitment to ensuring Shetland and the wider Highlands and Islands remain at the forefront of the renewable energy transition. The development of an ultra-deep-water quay at Dales Voe will significantly strengthen the region’s infrastructure, supporting the next generation of offshore energy and decommissioning activity.”

According to Lerwick Port Authority, Boskalis already completed the soft dredge first phase and a second hard dredging phase is now underway.

The dredging works are part of a broader, multi-phase project providing infrastructure enhancements across the harbor including at adjacent quaysides, to the benefit of various sectors and all designed to future-proof Lerwick’s maritime capabilities.

The Ultra-Deep-Water Quay is set to increase the opportunity to secure more of the growing decommissioning sector and the developing offshore renewable sector, providing the UK with a capability to match that found overseas.

