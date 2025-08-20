Back to overview
Dredging platform Taihu Light goes into operation in Taihu Lake waters

Dredging platform Taihu Light goes into operation in Taihu Lake waters

Dredging
August 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

China’s independently developed world-first ecological dredging, green, and intelligent integrated water platform, named Taihu Light, was fully put into operation in the Taihu Lake waters of Yixing, Wuxi, Jiangsu, a few days ago.

photo courtesy of China Communications Construction

The Taihu Light consists of five operational vessels connected by pipelines, including:

  • the new intelligent and environmentally friendly dredging vessel Taihu Dredge 2,
  • the screening and regulation vessel Taihu Light 1,
  • the dewatering and volume reduction module vessels Taihu Light 2 and 3, and
  • the world’s first excess water treatment vessel.

These five vessels work in concert, integrating ecological dredging and excess water purification processes with a fully closed-loop operation capability.

Also, the single-day dredging capacity is as high as 8,000 cubic meters, equivalent to filling 100 standard shipping containers. 

