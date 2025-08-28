La Trinidad Government orders urgent dredging work

Back to overview
August 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The local government of La Trinidad has ordered the urgent dredging and cleaning of creeks and drainage canals to address worsening flooding incidents that have been disrupting the town’s residents and economy.

photo courtesy of Mayor's Office - La Trinidad

“I have ordered the urgent conduct dredging and cleaning of the Bolo Creek and the drainage canals on the roads so that they can accommodate the volume of water,” La Trinidad Mayor, Roderick Awingan, said.

Floodwaters and mud regularly overflow onto major thoroughfares such as Halsema Highway, Pico Road, and Buyagan Road, raising health risks, and hampering both mobility and economic activity.

Also, the mayor directed the immediate restoration of the damaged canal wall along the Puguis-Wangal Junction Road, which has been impeding water flow and worsening flooding in the area.

