Cashman Dredging bags Tampa Harbor contract

September 1, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting has won a $9 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging at Tampa Harbor.

Photo courtesy of Cashman

The project includes maintenance dredging of the Tampa Harbor Upper Channels, particularly maintenance of the Cut-G (PT).

Dredge areas will incorporate 1 foot of allowable over depth with all dredged material to be disposed of in DMPF-2D.

Additional work includes turbidity monitoring, sea turtle trawling and relocation, bird monitoring, and environmental species monitoring.

The contractor has until April 2nd 2026, to complete the Tampa Harbor dredging work.

