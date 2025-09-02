Back to overview
Gulf Cobla raises the bar at Sobha Siniya project

Dredging
September 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Gulf Cobla, being the first contractor engaged with Sobha Siniya Island development, has marked their first year of operations in the area, creating the lagoons and access channels for the development.

photo courtesy of Gulf Cobla

Having achieved almost 60% of the 8 million cbm dredge and fill requirement, deploying two of their cutter suction dredgers with a booster station, they are well on their way to finish their dredging and reclamation services contract in 2026 – ahead of schedule.

Modern amenities and natural beauty

Siniya Island is a luxury residential and resort development located on a natural island off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates.

Developed by Sobha Realty Dubai in collaboration with the Umm Al Quwain government, it will offer a blend of modern amenities and natural beauty.

The island is known for its pristine beaches, mangrove forests, and diverse wildlife.

A spokesman of the company said that Gulf Cobla and Sobha Siniya are currently looking to expand their relationship and activities.

