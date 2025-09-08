Back to overview
Boskalis' hopper dredger Sospan Dau kicks off Pevensey Bay coastal works

Dredging
September 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ hopper dredger Sospan Dau returned to Pevensey Bay yesterday to begin its annual exercise of replenishing Pevensey Bay’s shingle defenses over the course of several high tides.

photo courtesy of Environment Agency

The specialist ship will transport approximately 30,000 tons of shingle, dredged offshore near Littlehampton, and create a rainbow-like arc as it is sprayed onto the shoreline near Sovereign Harbor. 

This work is timed to coincide with high tides over several weeks and plays a critical role in protecting more than 3,000 homes and businesses across Sovereign Harbour, Pevensey Bay, and Normans Bay.

Once deposited, the shingle will be naturally redistributed along the coast through the process of longshore drift. 

Paul Levitt, Environment Agency beach manager at Pevensey Bay, said: “This annual shingle replenishment is essential for maintaining the flood defenses that protect our coastal communities.”

“By carrying out this work in September, we’re ensuring the beach is in the best possible condition to withstand winter storms and high tides.”

The shingle beach at Pevensey Bay is a vital flood defense, absorbing wave energy and reducing the impact of storm surges. 

Its importance is heightened during the winter months, when high tides and storms combine to create hazardous conditions. Natural coastal processes continually move shingle along the shoreline, making regular replenishment essential to maintain effective protection. 

