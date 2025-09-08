Mike Hooks bags $49M USACE dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
September 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mike Hooks LLC last week secured a $49 million contract for the rental of a cutterhead pipeline dredge.

Photo courtesy of Mike Hooks

According to the Army Corps’ Mobile District, the contract includes rental of a cutterhead dredge with attendant plant and operators for maintenance dredging over approximately two years.

Dredging will be conducted at various locations as directed by the Mobile District with specific sites to be determined through individual task orders.

USACE estimates that all dredging work under this contract will be completed by November 4, 2026.

