Sarasota County allocates $30 million for Dredging of Major Waterways Program

September 12, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Public entities in Sarasota County (FL) can now apply for the Resilient SRQ Infrastructure and Public Facilities Program and the Dredging of Major Waterways Program.

Photo courtesy of Sarasota County

The Infrastructure and Public Facilities Program has $57 million available to repair, replace and enhance public infrastructure to mitigate future disaster risks and address urgent community needs.

Of this, $27.2 million may be used for mitigation projects that increase community resilience to future disasters.

The Dredging of Major Waterways Program has $30 million available to address infrastructure needs by enhancing flood mitigation, water flow and community resilience.

Projects may support rivers, bays, creeks or canals that receive and carry stormwater drainage from a large area or have continuous flow.

These programs aim to address the remaining recovery needs following the 2024 storms Debby, Helene and Milton. The application period is open until October 17, 2025.

