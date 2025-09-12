Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE seeks comments on moving dredged material in Pool 3

USACE seeks comments on moving dredged material in Pool 3

Dredging
September 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the unloading of dredged material from the Corps Island placement site in Pool 3 of the Upper Mississippi River, located near Red Wing, Minnesota.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Moes/USACE

The purpose of the proposed action is to transfer up to 500,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Island and transfer the material to a readily available commercial site (e.g., aggregate site, gravel pit) or utilize the material for beneficial use (construction fill, landfill cover, agricultural uses).

The dredged material unloading project at Corps Island is anticipated to happen during the 2026 and 2027 construction seasons.

A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. The deadline for sending comments on the proposed action is October 14, 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles