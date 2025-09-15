Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Weeks Marine lands contract for dredging work in Atchafalaya River

Weeks Marine lands contract for dredging work in Atchafalaya River

Dredging
September 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Weeks Marine last week won another USACE contract for cutterhead dredging services in Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

According to the Army Corps, work will be performed in Morgan City with an estimated completion date of December 24, 2025.

The work consists of furnishing one fully crewed and equipped hydraulic pipeline cutterhead dredge for the removal and satisfactory disposal of shoal material in the Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar, and Crewboat Cut Channel.

The amount of this contract is $21.2 million with a total cumulative face value of $38.8 million.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles