USACE awards Calcasieu River and Pass maintenance dredging contract

USACE awards Calcasieu River and Pass maintenance dredging contract

September 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Muddy Water Dredging of Orange, Texas, has won the Army Corps contract for maintenance dredging of the Calcasieu River and Pass, Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of Muddy Water Dredging

The amount of the Calcasieu River and Pass maintenance dredging FY25 contract, Mile 17.0 to Mile 36.0, is more than $18.4 million, with a total cumulative face value of $23.5 million.

This includes removal of material from within the Calcasieu River Ship Channel and satisfactory disposal within the designated confined disposal facilities adjacent to the Calcasieu River and Pass.

Dredging the material from within Devil’s Elbow, Coon Island, and reaches from the main channel, is included as optional work.

The work will be performed in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2026.

