Beach nourishment works begin at Skenes Creek

Beach Nourishment
September 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority, Victoria, is ready to commence beach nourishment works at Skenes Creek.

Photo courtesy of the Great Ocean Authority

According to the authority, sand nourishment works will begin today, September 17, at Skenes Creek, with sand carefully transported from Apollo Bay (south of Point Bunbury) to strengthen and protect the foreshore.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard community assets, essential services and coastal environments from erosion and the increasing impacts of storms.

Skenes Creek is a popular coastal destination, with community facilities, visitor infrastructure and natural values all located close to the shoreline. By moving sand from areas of natural build-up to where it’s needed most, the works will help buffer the coastline against storm surges and erosion.

As heavy machinery will be operating along the foreshore during the nourishment project, Great Ocean Road officials asked beach users to follow all safety signage and instructions, and to take extra care around work areas.

