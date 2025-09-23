Crews begin the next stage of Cobourg Harbor dredging works

Back to overview
Dredging
September 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Town of Cobourg, Ontario, has informed its residents that the crews are continuing dredging operations in the Harbor.

Photo courtesy of Town of Cobourg

Earlier this year, crews began dredging work at the entry of the harbor to allow for the safe return of the Coast Guard, the dredge and pipe will now be working on the harbor’s west side.

The dredging involves removing accumulated sand and silt, which contributes to shallow water levels and hinders boat anchoring and navigation.

Maintaining proper depths in the harbor ensures continued accessibility and functionality for boaters and other recreational users. This initiative is part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to maintain the harbor’s function and safety.

