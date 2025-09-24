Back to overview
IADC launches new online resource: Responsible Marine Solutions

Dredging
September 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Exciting news coming out of Lima, Peru, where IADC Director Arnold de Bruijn is speaking at the OAS-CIP Conference on Sustainable Port Development.

Photo courtesy of IADC

As well as discussing the role of the dredging industry in ensuring the sustainability of ports, Arnold is launching a new online resource: Responsible Marine Solutions.

The website is an initiative of the International Association of Dredging Companies and brings together global dredging industry on matters of sustainable development.

This new website showcases the dredging industry’s sustainability action, the five-principle approach, and will be the ‘go-to’ resource for all things sustainable in the dredging industry.

Check out the new Responsible Marine Solutions website.

