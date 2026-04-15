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DMYLES wins Cleveland Harbor dredging contract

Dredging
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, awarded an $11.7 million contract to New York-based DMYLES, Inc. on April 9 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Cleveland Harbor twice this year.

Photo by Jess Levenson, USACE

Approximately 250,000 cubic yards of sediment are planned to be dredged from the upper Cuyahoga River from May 15 through June 30 and from October 1 through November 30, 2026.

USACE said that sediment will be beneficially used through upland processing and placed in a confined disposal facility.

Dredging of Cleveland Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding.

The harbor was last dredged in 2025, with 255,651 cubic yards of sediments removed.

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