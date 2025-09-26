Work to repair Ardross coastal defenses begins next month

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
September 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work will start in mid-October to repair the coastal defenses at Ardross between Elie and St Monans, Fife Coast & Countryside Trust said.

photo courtesy of Fife Coast & Countryside Trust

This section of coast is particularly affected by coastal erosion, and storms and high tides saw part of the Fife Coastal Path washed away last year.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have appointed contractors to repair this section of the sea wall.

Weather permitting, the work will be ongoing from mid-October to mid-November.

Since 2024 the Fife Coastal Path has been rerouted on the roadside path along the A917 between Elie and St Monans.

According to the Trust, the repair work means that the coastal path will once again be aligned with the foreshore, a recommended low tide route.

