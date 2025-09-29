Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Auckland Council: 11 more shoreline adaptation plans confirmed for Tāmaki Makaurau

Coastal Erosion
September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Auckland Council has confirmed 11 more shoreline adaptation plans for Tāmaki Makaurau, bringing the total to 18.

photo courtesy of Auckland Council

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s 3,200km of coastline has high environmental, social and cultural values as well as coastal management challenges from coastal erosion, flooding and ongoing sea-level rise.

Over the last four years, Auckland Council has been planning for the future of the region’s coast by developing Shoreline Adaptation Plans, which look at how council-owned assets and land can be managed in response to coastal hazards and a changing climate over the next 100 years.

The Shoreline Adaptation Plans also respond to Auckland Council’s legislative requirements with regard to climate change.

‘Adaptation Priority’ could involve but is not limited to:

  • moving assets or changing how we use land in high-risk areas to protect the environmental, cultural and recreational values and uses,
  • designing assets to manage and be resilient to the effect of coastal hazards,
  • building structures that protect the coast and reduce erosion.

Auckland Council has developed, finalised and approved Shoreline Adaptation Plans for most of Auckland’s coastal areas. Each plan focuses on a different area of Auckland’s shoreline, with 11 plans approved in the last few months bringing the new total to 18 approved plans.

