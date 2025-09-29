Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Verhelst Group gets new dredger

EXCLUSIVE: Verhelst Group gets new dredger

Dredging
September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After more than 40 years of loyal service, Verhelst Group’s old cutter suction dredger will be replaced by a completely new ROHR-IDRECO Jet-Suction Dredger (Type ISD 200-22).

photo courtesy of De Klop-IDRECO

This modern, electrically driven machine is designed and built entirely in the Netherlands by DE Klop (Sliedrecht) in collaboration with IDRECO.

With smart functions such as partly automatic operation and remote control via tablet, we are taking a big step together towards sustainable and efficient dredging,” said DE Klop-IDRECO.

Completion is scheduled for March 2026, after which the new dredger will be put into use by Terra Cosa, part of Verhelst Group.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles