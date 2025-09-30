Back to overview
Emergency dredging moves ahead at Pumicestone Passage

Dredging
September 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Emergency dredging works have commenced this week to address southern breakthroughs and strengthen protection for Golden Beach and the Pumicestone Passage (Bribie Island), the State of Queensland said.

photo courtesy of the Office of the Coordinator-General

The Office of the Coordinator-General is delivering these emergency works to protect Queensland’s natural assets through timely, coordinated action.

We’ve worked closely with the Commonwealth, state agencies, local government and key regional stakeholders to secure a special management area declaration and an EPBC Act exemption, enabling a swift response while preserving Bribie Island’s unique environment,” the Office said.

Design and delivery planning is underway with technical consultants and dredging contractors, and each phase will be guided by robust management plans.

To support delivery of these essential works, a temporary work site compound was established in the northern section of Woorim Park (nearest Drake Street and Esplanade), Golden Beach.

It is anticipated that the site compound will remain in place until the end of the upcoming storm season (April 2026), to support the emergency works.

