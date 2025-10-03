Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ellicott Dredge: Three new Generation IV IMS Dredges ready for shipment

Ellicott Dredge: Three new Generation IV IMS Dredges ready for shipment

Dredging
October 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ellicott Dredge Enterprises, LLC has three brand new Generation IV IMS® Dredges on the factory floor ready for shipment to multiple customers in the United States one of which is a repeat customer.

photo courtesy of IMS

The new Gen IV Versi-Dredge® models are all one truck transportable and have optional Transport-Launch-Retrieve (TLR) Trailers available, optional patented WeedMaster® cutterheads for cutting and pumping vegetation.

There is also patented Pump Defender® technology to reduce downtime by up to 80% in debris rich environments, and the patented Starwheel Drive® self-propulsion system with patented TractionMaster® technology for effective operation in paddle wheel mode and bottom traction drive mode.

According to IMS, Starwheel Drive eliminates the need for cables, anchors, or dredge tender boats and allows the operator to maneuver in tight spaces where other dredges can’t reach.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles