Why dredging matters: From sediment to sustainability (VIDEO)

Dredging
October 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has just released this very interesting video named ‘Why Dredging Matters: From Sediment to Sustainability’.

photo courtesy of USACE

In this video, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is showing behind the scenes of dredging, from the buildup of sediment to the science of environmental testing, and how clean sediment is repurposed to restore ecosystems like Buffalo’s Unity Island:

