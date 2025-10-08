Dredging works underway in Mandurah Estuary

Back to overview
Dredging
October 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Transport WA has advised mariners that dredging operations are underway in the Mandurah Estuary.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The dredging is essential to remove built-up sediment from the Estuary to ensure that water routes remain safe and accessible, particularly with the busy summer boating period approaching.

The campaign is taking place in the Mandurah Port Canals and Mary Street Lagoon from Monday to Friday, until November 28.

The vessels involved in these works include cutter suction dredge “Swan V”, workboat “Tranter” and small transport vessel named “Echo”.

All boat-users are asked to observe any signage or temporary navigational markers and maintain a safe distance from ongoing works across the project area.

