UPDATE Hilton Head beach renourishment project

Beach Nourishment
October 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction began pumping sand on the Pine Island beach in Hilton Head Plantation last Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Foth/Olsen

However, on Saturday, beach renourishment work was paused due to Tropical Storm Imelda. Adverse weather and ocean conditions from the storm made it necessary to halt operations to ensure the safety of the construction crew.

The contractor expects to add over 194,600 cubic yards of sand for this segment of the Hilton Head beach renourishment project.

The Marinex crew anticipates resuming work on Pine Island beach once it is safe to do so. During the sand placement work, the entire beach will be closed. The public is advised to observe and follow all posted caution and closure signs.

Also, the contractor plans to return to Fish Haul this week to till the newly placed sand. The beach will remain open while this final work is completed.

