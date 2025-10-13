BREAKING NEWS: Cochin Shipyard to launch India’s most sophisticated TSHD this week

Back to overview
Dredging
October 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) will launch India’s first high-capacity, Make in India dredger, “DCI Dredge Godavari” on October 18. 

photo courtesy of Cochin Shipyard Ltd

The dredger, ordered by the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), is a 12,000cm trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

The keel of the giant vessel – built in collaboration with Royal IHC – was laid in September 2024. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and H.E. Ms Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India attended the ceremony.

According to DCI, the construction of this high-capacity dredger is set to enhance India’s dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of coastal and inland shipping market.

Once commissioned, this new TSHD will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever constructed in India. 

Also, the 127m long dredger will be built under the Beagle platform of Royal IHC.

