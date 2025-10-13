Mid West Ports: St Georges Beach gets new sand

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Routine maintenance dredging has been taking place in the Fishing Boat Harbor, Mid West Ports Authority said. Also, stockpiled sand from Pages Beach will be trucked to St Georges Beach this week.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

Dredging is essential to ensure safe vessel access and to support the continued operation of this important marine hub. The FBH Dredging project involves removing around 45,000m³ of naturally accumulated sediment,” the Authority said.

This sand is then stockpiled at Pages Beach and transported by road, similar to the Northern Beaches Stabilization Program.

According to the Authority, “this helps nourish our northern beaches by supporting long-term coastal resilience by working with natural processes and ensuring valuable sediments are put to good use.”

The sand will be transported in stages, beginning today.

During the works traffic management will be in place and working hours will be between the hours of 7.00am to 5.30pm to minimize the disruption,” the Authority said.

