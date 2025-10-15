PHOTO: Boskalis’ dredgers Shoreway and Terra Plana busy in Taiwan

Back to overview
Dredging
October 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis has just released a very interesting photo from Taiwan – the dredging operations for the development of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project are in full swing.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

For this project, their water injection dredger (WID) Terra Plana is preparing the seabed by injecting water into the sand dunes off the coast, after which it is the turn of Boskalis’ giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Shoreway to actually remove the many cubic meters of sand.

This way, the two vessels work together as a perfect tandem to make space for the future cable pull-in for the offshore wind farm,” the company said.

According to Boskalis, this is not the first time the Terra Plana and the Shoreway are working together so intensively – in the recent past, this was the case during several projects in Taiwan and Singapore.

