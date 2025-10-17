Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Bay of Plenty Regional Council secures more money for flood protection projects

Bay of Plenty Regional Council secures more money for flood protection projects

Flood Mitigation
October 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council has secured a second round of Central Government funding to support critical flood protection projects across the region.

photo courtesy of Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council

According to the Council, this co-investment was allocated through the Before the Deluge program, a collaborative initiative by regional and unitary councils to gain Central Government support for regional infrastructure projects that enable long-term resilience, productivity and economic prosperity.

Regional Council Chief Executive, Fiona McTavish, said that this funding will help deliver essential upgrades, while remaining future focused in the face of climate change.

Flood protection infrastructure is our first line of defence against increasingly frequent and severe weather events,” said Ms McTavish.

“Investing upfront in resilience is far more cost effective than responding to the impacts after the fact. These projects are about protecting lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure, and ensuring our communities are equipped to adapt to a changing climate.”

This latest round of projects includes:

  • Rangitāiki-Tarawera Rivers Scheme: $5.2M total project cost, with $3.12M co-investment. Includes upgrades to stopbanks and canals across several river sections at Kōkōhinau, the Tarawera River, and Rangitāiki River and Canals,
  • Whakatāne-Tauranga Rivers Scheme: $4.4M total project cost, with a $2.64M co-investment. Includes upgrades to Whakatāne Canals, Trident stopbank and Awatapu area,
  • Kaituna Catchment Control Scheme: $3.3M total project cost, with a $1.98M co-investment. Focused on erosion protection works along the Ohineangaanga Stream,
  • Ōpōtiki township flood protection infrastructure: $2.3M total project cost, with $1.38M co-investment. Includes stopbank upgrades around Duke St West and State Highway 2 works, with delivery by Ōpōtiki District Council. 
Related news

List of highlighted news articles