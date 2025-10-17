EXCLUSIVE: India’s largest and most sophisticated dredger ready to hit the water

Back to overview
Dredging
October 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Cochin Shipyard will launch three vessels tomorrow. According to the Shipyard, each vessel addresses a strategic national need and illustrates India’s expanding maritime capability, from defense and port infrastructure to green energy and sustainability.

photo courtesy of Cochin Shipyard Ltd

The new vessels include the sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) for the Indian Navy, India’s largest dredger for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), and a Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) designed for the global offshore wind energy sector.

The 12,000 cubic meter trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), built for DCI, is India’s largest ever dredger and is amongst the biggest in Asia.

Developed in collaboration with Royal IHC from the Netherlands, the DCI Dredge Godavari, will become India’s most sophisticated dredger to date.

