Henley Beach getting new sand

Shoreline Erosion
October 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The South Australian Government this week commenced beach replenishment works at Henley Beach.

Photo courtesy of the South Australian Government

The works have been deferred until after the October school holidays to minimise disruption to beach users and businesses.

According to the government, up to 15,000 cubic meters of quarry sand will be delivered by truck via the Henley Beach Sailing Club access ramp and distributed along the beach.

Residents and beachgoers should take care during works and follow safety signage. Works are expected to take approximately 5 to 6 weeks,” the Government said.

The schedule may be subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.

