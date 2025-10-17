Two more IHC Beaver 65 dredgers delivered to the APAC region

Back to overview
Dredging
October 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Two more Royal IHC cutter suction dredgers, Beavers 65, have been successfully completed for a client in the APAC region.

Photo courtesy of IHC

Delivered from stock, immediately available and freshly loaded and already on their way to their new owner, these iconic Beaver dredgers are set to kick-start vital dredging works very soon.

The Beaver CSDs are reliable, fuel efficient, have low maintenance costs and are extremely productive at all dredging depths.

IHC have a proven track record of 60 years, with almost 1,000 of these cutter suction dredgers supplied worldwide since 1963.

These dredgers are capable of dredging compacted soil types and materials, such as clay and rock. High accuracy and a continuous rate of production ensure that the Beavers are ideal for many dredging jobs, such as land reclamation and the construction of new harbour basins and canals.

