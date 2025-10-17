Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Hall Contracting removes sediment from Ba River

VIDEO: Hall Contracting removes sediment from Ba River

Dredging
October 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

With the township of Ba in Fiji experiencing an average of one major flood every four years, Fiji’s Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways engaged Hall Contracting to remove sediment build-up from the Ba River, improving its ability to discharge excess water during rain and storm events.

photo courtesy of Hall

Hall was tasked with dredging more than 300,000m3 of silt, sand and gravel from a 3.6km stretch of the river.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

The cutter suction dredger (CSD) Kikilu conducted the works, dredging the river to a depth of around three meters below mean sea level.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles