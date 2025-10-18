Back to overview
DCI launches Dredge Godavari at Cochin – India’s most sophisticated dredger

Dredging
October 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has made history with the launch of its latest vessel – Dredge Godavari – at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) today.

photo courtesy of DCI

According to DCI, this giant is the first-ever 12,000 m³ Beagle Series dredger constructed anywhere in the world, setting a new benchmark for the global dredging industry.

Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern engineering features, the vessel represents the next generation of dredgers – delivering unmatched efficiency, precision, and environmental sustainability,” DCI said.

“Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited in collaboration with international design and technology partners, the Godavari features advanced automation, highly efficient dredging mechanisms, and enhanced safety and environmental systems, exemplifying India’s growing shipbuilding expertise.”

Developed in collaboration with Royal IHC from the Netherlands, the DCI Dredge Godavari, is India’s most sophisticated dredger to date.

