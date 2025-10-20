Back to overview
Skandia Gateway project cancels joint dredging contract procurement

Skandia Gateway project cancels joint dredging contract procurement

Dredging
October 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Gothenburg are cancelling the joint procurement process for dredging works within the Skandia Gateway project. The reason is that the bids received exceed the budgeted costs for the state-funded portion of the project, they said.

photo courtesy of Port of Gothenburg

“We have decided to cancel the procurement within the Skandia Gateway Project, as the bids received are significantly higher than the available budget. Skandia Gateway is an important and necessary investment to secure competitive transport solutions for Swedish industry, and we look forward to implementing the project,” said Joel Smith, Director of Infrastructure at the Swedish Maritime Administration.

Together with the Port of Gothenburg and in dialogue with contractors, we are now taking measures to restart a new procurement process as soon as possible. Our ambition remains to have the new fairway and quay operational in 2028.”

An analysis of the procurement results is currently being carried out to ensure that potential cost reductions can be achieved without compromising the established performance objectives.

In addition, the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Gothenburg will divide the contract into two parts to be procured separately.

The Port of Gothenburg will begin the procurement for the dredging work closest to the quay (approximately 5% of the total dredging volume), which is planned to be carried out between August 2026 and May 2027. Also, the Swedish Maritime Administration will carry out the remaining dredging works, with the ambition to start in 2027, according to their official statement.

