Home Dredging Today Accident in Gunsan Port: Explosion on dredger injures two workers

October 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

An explosion occurred this morning aboard a dredger anchored at waters near Pier 6 of the Port of Gunsan in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency said.

photo courtesy of Gunsan Coast Guard

According to the Agency, two workers suffered full-body burns. No fatalities have been reported.

Immediately after the accident, the National Fire Agency transferred them to a hospital via a helicopter.

The local media said that welding work was being carried out on the 2,627-ton dredger, when the welding gas cylinder suddenly exploded.

At the moment, the Coast Guard is investigating the accident.

