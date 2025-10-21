Back to overview
Kilkeel Harbor dredging plan unveiled

Dredging
October 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Northern Ireland Fishery Harbor Authority has unveiled a plan to carry out the yearly maintenance dredging of the outer harbor area at Kilkeel Harbor.

photo YouTube screenshot

The objective of the works is to maintain sufficient water depth within the outer harbor area at low tide for boats to access the Harbors’ quay, slipway and pontoons.

The works will involve the dredging of recently deposited sands and silts. It is anticipated that suitable dredge material will be disposed of at sea,” the Authority said.

The proposed dredge area is approximately 6,600m2 in plan area.

Also, it is expected that a total of circa 50,000 metric tons of dredge material will be removed and disposed of at sea over the 3 year license period.

