Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Maldives partners with Japan on national coastal protection initiative

Maldives partners with Japan on national coastal protection initiative

Coastal Erosion
October 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism and Environment has launched a national policy for sustainable shore protection, supported by technical and financial assistance from Japan.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Maldives

According to the Ministry, the initiative seeks to safeguard the Maldives’ environmentally sensitive and erosion-prone coastlines through a science-based and long-term approach.

Consultancy for the project’s initial phase has been awarded to Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., a Japanese engineering firm with extensive experience in coastal management.

The project forms part of the broader ‘Climate Resilient Safe Island in the Maldives’ program, which aims to strengthen the country’s resilience to climate change.

The first phase focuses on four islands:

  • Gan,
  • Fonadhoo,
  • Isdhoo,
  • Meedhoo.

The wider ‘Climate Resilient Safe Island in the Maldives’ project is a collaborative effort supported by both – Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Green Climate Fund – reflecting an integrated approach to building climate resilience across the archipelago.

The Minister of State, Abdulla Ziyad, has signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry.





Related news

List of highlighted news articles