BREAKING NEWS: BEML builds 5 inland cutter suction dredgers for DCI

October 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

BEML Limited has entered into three non-binding Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI). The agreements include the design and construction of five inland cutter suction dredgers, the provision of cable dredgers and long-reach excavators, and the supply of customized dredging solutions to support critical reservoir desiltation and inland waterway development projects across the country.

photo courtesy of BEML

According to BEML, the signed MoUs are aimed at enhancing self-reliance in dredging operations and supporting India’s maritime development through the supply of indigenous technology, equipment, and specialized dredging solutions. 

Under this collaboration, BEML will focus on the manufacturing, maintenance, and lifecycle support of dredgers and related equipment, while DCI will manage the deployment and operational management of the dredging units across key maritime and inland projects.

The agreements were exchanged by Cmdr R.G.K. Rao (Retd.), Head of SBU – Aerospace & Maritime, BEML, and Capt S. Divakar, Managing Director & CEO, DCI, in the presence of Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited, and Dr. M Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, DCI.

