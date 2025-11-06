Boskalis in the North Sea: Dredging for new CO2 offshore storage facility

Back to overview
Dredging
November 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

In recent months, Boskalis deployed the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Gateway and the backhoe dredger Manu-Pekka to the North Sea to make preparation work for the installation of the 22-kilometer-long offshore pipeline by Allseas.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Boskalis said that they, in cooperation with its partner Allseas, worked hard earlier this year to prepare one of gas fields for a second life as an offshore CO2 storage facility.

As part of this work, Boskalis dredged a trench through the busy Maasgeul shipping channel.

Not to be forgotten are the crucial air diving operations carried out by Boskalis’ Inshore & Nearshore Diving Services team. Divers worked at a depth of 17 meters in the fast-flowing Maasmond fairway, performing a variety of tasks for the subsea pipeline pull-in preparations,” said Boskalis.

“In recent months, our divers have also been active offshore, as part of the same project, carrying out various diving operations on the foundation of the P18-A platform.”

From a custom-built diving platform on board Allseas’ pipe-laying vessel Lorelay, the divers entered the water to install clamps for the installation of the 16-inch riser.

According to Boskalis, two long spool pieces were then fitted to the riser.

