Waterking BV establishes new production location in India

November 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Waterking BV has just established a new production location in India for the Waterking amphibious excavators – Waterking Dredging Equipment India PVT.

photo courtesy of Waterking BV

According to the Dutch company, this move will cover the African, Asian and South American markets. Also, their most popular model, the WK 220, will be manufactured there – named the WK 220 NG-5I.

This 22-tonne amphibious excavator will be exactly the same quality as those made in the Netherlands.

photo courtesy of Waterking BV

“We are happy to cater to these markets by supplying Dutch quality without the extremely high transport costs or overly economical engines for these continents, which makes amphibious excavators more expensive,” Waterking BV said.

To make sure that everything is build the same, their engineers travelled there to explain everything to the staff at the production site. A few months later, a demonstration was given to various invited guests.

photo courtesy of Waterking BV

The quality of the machines will be 100% the same as those we manufacture in the Netherlands. Our own engineers have been working on this for a long time to ensure this. We also visited the facility with our engineers to put the machine together and check if everything is up to Waterking high standards,” Waterking BV concluded.

