Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Damen delivers four dredging component packages for TSHDs

Damen delivers four dredging component packages for TSHDs

Dredging
November 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered four advanced dredging component packages for Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHDs). These vessels, which are being constructed at different shipyards in Central America, where two of them have already successfully undergone various dredge trials and have been accepted by the customer, while the remaining two are expected to be finished in 2026.

photo courtesy of Damen

The TSHDs are equipped with a state-of-the-art dredge package designed and manufactured by Damen. Each package includes a 700 millimeter trailing suction pipe designed to operate at depths of up to 25 meters, a powerful dredge pump, and a bow coupling unit for efficient material discharge.

Additional features such as overflows, bottom dump valves, jet water pumps, nozzles, and advanced dredge monitoring instrumentation ensure optimal performance and reliability during dredging operations, Damen said.

Horacio Delgado Bravo, Damen Sales Manager, said: “The successful cooperation with all parties involved has been instrumental in the completion of these vessels. We are proud to contribute by delivering fit-for-purpose dredging systems, entirely designed and manufactured in the Netherlands. This high-quality dredging gear ensures the success of the vessels for decades to come. Furthermore, this is another example of Damen Technical Cooperation’s concept, under which Damen contributes to the development of local shipbuilding.”

The identical 2,800 m3 TSHDs, though of a non-Damen design, are fitted with complete Damen dredge packages including both hopper loading as well as discharging gear. Discharge operations can be performed using the dump valves, pumping or rainbowing over the bow.

According to Damen, these hopper dredgers are set to play a crucial role in maintaining port access, supporting local economies, and performing essential tasks such as land reclamation and beach replenishment.

All dredge packages were manufactured at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, and shipped to the various yards for installation.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles